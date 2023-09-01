Bengal Guv to ‘discharge duties of interim V-C’

Kolkata: Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, has decided to ‘discharge the duties of interim vice-chancellors’ (V-Cs) of all the varsities where full-time V-Cs are yet to be appointed and help students obtain degree certificates and other documents, Raj Bhawan officials said on Thursday.



According to the officials, students facing problems can mail their grievances to amnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or contact the peace room at 03322001642.

“They can also meet the Governor at the Raj Bhawan or during his tours in circuit houses after online registration under the ‘amne-samne’ programme. The Governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students,” a Raj Bhawan official said. In a related development, Raj Kumar Kothari has been appointed as officiating vice-chancellor of the West Bengal State University.