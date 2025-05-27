Bengal Guv Bose admitted to hospital for routine check-up: Official

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here for routine check-up, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who underwent an intervention procedure earlier this month, would undergo several clinical examinations during his stay at the hospital, he said.

The governor is likely to be discharged on Wednesday, he added.

"The governor is admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. He will undergo tests. Doctors will also see him. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow," the official said.

Bose was discharged from the city-based private hospital on May 15, nearly a month after he was shifted there on April 22 with shoulder pain.

He was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain after his hectic work during his visit to the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

He was diagnosed with mild coronary artery disease, following which he underwent an intervention procedure.

Doctors have advised him to slow down his pace of work until the next reassessment, the statement added.

On April 21, Bose was rushed to the city's Eastern Command Hospital after he complained of uneasiness following his return after visiting riot-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

The next day, he was shifted to the private hospital, where he was treated and discharged on May 15.