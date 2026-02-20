Bengal grants 10% DA hike to Anglo-Indian, Tols school staff

Kolkata: Teaching and non-teaching employees of Anglo Indian schools, DA getting schools (Primary and Secondary) and Non-Government Sanskrit Tols in West Bengal are set to receive a 10 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA).

A notification in this regard was issued by the School Education Department on Thursday. As per ROPA 2009 pay structure, teachers and staff will receive the allowance along with arrears effective from April 2025. Following the revision, the DA rate has increased from 161 per cent to 171 per cent.

The state government had earlier announced a total 20 per cent DA hike in phases across 2024 and 2025. Of this, 10 per cent was released in April 2025, while the remaining 10 per cent was scheduled to be paid in February this year.

There are around 40–45 DA-receiving schools in the state. While the managing committees of these institutions pay the basic salary, the dearness allowance is provided by the state government.