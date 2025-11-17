Bengal govt's telemedicine consulations surpass 7-crore mark: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state government’s telemedicine services reached a major milestone, with its ‘Swasthya Ingit’ initiative crossing 7 crore consultations. “Health care in West Bengal achieves yet another milestone. #Swasthyaingit, a unique GoWB initiative to connect remote areas with higher level health facilities through telemedicine, crossed 7 crores consultations landmark today,” Banerjee said on X. The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres, hubs and doctors across the state, she said. “The initiative delivers daily teleconsultations via 11,000+ health and wellness centres and 63 hubs at higher health facilities. It enables 80,000+ consultations daily with 9000+ doctors transforming affordable and accessible healthcare in West Bengal,” the CM said.