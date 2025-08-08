Bengal govt to launch state-wide drive to curb illegal sand mining

Kolkata: The Bengal government is set to roll out a comprehensive enforcement initiative aimed at curbing illegal sand mining and transportation across the state.

The initiative, officially launched by the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited (WBMDTCL), is part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable and regulated mining practices in accordance with the West Bengal Sand (Mining, Transportation, Storage and Sale) Rules, 2021.

Sources said as part of the plan, the government will establish a network of strategically-located checkpoints across 17 districts to monitor the movement of riverbed materials and other minor minerals. These checkpoints will be operated by a designated Check Point Operator (CPO), who will be responsible for verifying mineral quantities, checking transport documentation and ensuring that only vehicles with valid permits and e-challans are allowed to proceed.

The CPO will also set up necessary infrastructure at each checkpoint, including CCTV cameras, weighbridges or digital survey systems and control systems to accurately assess transported quantities.

Penalties for violations such as overloading or lack of proper documents will be enforced and remitted to the state within a specified timeframe. The initiative aims to address the twin challenges of environmental degradation and revenue loss resulting from illegal mining. By integrating modern IT tools—such as a central online monitoring portal, enforcement mobile apps and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices—the government intends to enhance transparency, traceability and accountability in mineral transportation.

To ensure safe and efficient operations, the CPO will also be tasked with maintaining road clearance, enforcing occupational safety standards and adhering to judicial and environmental guidelines.

The initial contract for operating the checkpoints spans five years, with an option

for extension.

Officials have stressed that the selection of checkpoint operators will be based on their technical expertise and financial capability to ensure effective and long-term implementation.

With this initiative, Bengal aims to strike a balance between economic development and environmental conservation, setting a precedent for responsible resource management that other states may follow.