Bengal govt to grant ‘pattas’ to tea garden workers for entire land in their current possession

Darjeeling: The Land and Land Reforms department of the Government of West Bengal has issued a fresh notification to resume survey work to grant pattas for tea garden workers for the land currently in their possession.



The notification (No. 4549(2)-LP/1A-04/23 dated 2/11/2023) to the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong directed to “resume survey work in tea gardens in the GTA areas on “as is where is basis” without reference to any limitations on area held. The Department’s letter No. 3848(2)-LP dated 12/09/2023 stands cancelled with immediate effect.

The department of Land and Land Reforms, Government of West Bengal in an order (Memo Number- 3078- LP/IA-03/17 dated 01-08-2023) to the District Magistrates of six districts of North Bengal had sent a proposal for granting homestead patta (land right document) on surplus/ unutilised resumed land of tea garden to the eligibility beneficiaries through a scheme. Homestead pattas will be granted to the eligible families upto the extent of 5 decimals of land. For the selection of beneficiaries, priority will be given to families headed by female members.

With this notification, the Hill opposition parties had been crying foul. Rallies and protest programmes were also being held. Following this Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA, wrote to the state to halt the ongoing process.

A notification issued on 12/09/2023 by the Land & Land Reforms department, Nabanna had instructed the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to withhold survey and other works related with respect to the scheme for distributing Pattas in tea gardens in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area until further orders.

Thapa had met the Chief Secretary and even corresponded with the Chief Minister urging the government to distribute pattas for the entire land in the possession of the tea garden workers including agricultural land.

“With this notification, the workers will be getting the land in their possession. We need to work unitedly and conclude the issue.

We need to discuss future plans involving elected public representatives and trade union representatives. We will call a meeting shortly. This is a victory for all of us. We will work together to ensure the workers- deprived since ages get their rights,” declared Thapa.