Bengal govt taking groundbreaking steps to ensure food security: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that her government has taken "groundbreaking steps" to ensure food security for every person in the state. Extending greetings to people on World Food Day, Banerjee said the state government’s flagship 'Khadya Sathi' provides free ration to nearly nine crore people. “Heartfelt greetings to all on World Food Day! Ensuring food security for every person in the state is the primary goal of our government. To achieve this goal, we have taken many groundbreaking steps since 2011,” she said in a post on X. “Special food packages have also been extended to around 54 lakh people, including residents of ‘Jungle Mahal’, families affected by Cyclone Aila... the Toto tribe, and tea garden workers,” the CM said. During major festivals like Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Chhath Puja, and Ramadan, the state provides essential items at subsidised prices to the economically weaker families, stated Banerjee. “Under the ‘Maa’ project, poor people are being provided lunch for just Rs 5. Through 356 ‘Maa Canteens,’ 8.58 crore poor people have benefited. To ensure food security through the ‘Khadyasathi’ project, this year the state government has directly procured a record 56.33 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 16.50 lakh farmer friends,” she said. The farmers have received fair prices for their paddy, which have been directly deposited into their bank accounts, the chief minister said. “Across the state, through 745 outlets of ‘Sufal Bangla,’ people are getting vegetables and fruits at much lower prices than the market rates. Now, fish is also being sold at affordable prices at ‘Sufal Bangla’. For the convenience of people, the number of these outlets is being significantly increased,” Banerjee added.