Bengal govt starts cyber-security overhaul of co-operative banks

Kolkata: In a major push to strengthen the state’s digital banking safety net, the Bengal government has initiated a comprehensive cybersecurity overhaul of its cooperative banking network.

The West Bengal State Co-operative Bank Ltd. (WBSCB), the apex body of the system, is learnt to have invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) to empanel certified cyber forensic auditors for a period of five years. The initiative is designed to build a permanent forensic audit mechanism capable of detecting, investigating and preventing cyber incidents such as data breaches, unauthorised access and financial fraud. Officials said the move aims to ensure tighter protection of customer data and boost confidence in online transactions across rural and urban co-operative banks.

The WBSCB plays a central role in financing agriculture, rural development and allied sectors through its network of Central Co-operative Banks.

With its operations increasingly digitised and linked to national payment platforms, the bank has prioritised cyber resilience as part of its wider digital transformation strategy.

Sources said the empanelled auditors will carry out in-depth investigations into any cyber incident to trace its origin, measure the damage and suggest corrective and preventive measures. The audits will cover servers, databases, networks and digital devices, including ATMs and CCTV systems, to identify vulnerabilities or tampering.

All audits will need to follow national CERT-In guidelines, maintaining confidentiality and using forensically sound, on-site data collection methods under a strict chain of custody. Acquired digital evidence must be securely stored within India, as per regulatory norms.

Each engagement will have to produce a detailed investigation plan, evidence copies and a final forensic report backed by verifiable proof such as logs and screenshots. The process will include a draft report, the bank’s compliance response and a final audit review, ensuring transparency and accountability at every stage.

Post-incident reviews will also focus on fixing weaknesses exposed during cyberattacks—such as outdated software, weak access controls or misconfigured systems—and strengthening incident response and security configurations.

Officials said the initiative marks a significant step towards creating a secure, transparent and future-ready co-operative banking framework in Bengal, one capable of anticipating threats and protecting public confidence in digital finance.