Bengal govt rescues migrant worker, family stranded in Gujarat

BALURGHAT: The Bengal government came to the rescue of a migrant worker and his family who found themselves “stranded” in Gujarat under dire circumstances.

Krishna Kumar Barman from Patiram in South Dinajpur, struggling with debts and unable to arrange travel costs to return home, reached out to the state government’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ helpline seeking urgent assistance. Responding promptly, district police and administrative officials contacted him and arranged for financial aid of Rs 15,000 to facilitate his return.

Barman, who had migrated two months ago with his wife and young son, narrated harrowing experiences of “abuse and intimidation”. “The moment we speak our mother tongue, we are branded as Bangladeshis. We fear being arrested by police. Even our contractor refuses to release us without clearing Rs 10,000 towards food and lodging. On top of that, another Rs 5,000 is needed for train fare. We are virtually trapped here (Gujarat),” said Barman, who was employed at a plywood factory.

Officials acknowledged the growing number of such cases. Deputy Labour Commissioner Baldeb Mondal confirmed: “We are in touch with stranded migrant workers in different states. Necessary steps are being taken for their rescue.”v In a separate development, another South Dinajpur worker, Gautam Barman of Pulinda village under Gangarampur block, has been languishing in police custody in Mumbai for the past three months. Picked up on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi, he continues to be detained “despite producing Aadhaar, voter ID and other documents”.

Back home, Gautam’s elderly mother, wife and children have been left in extreme hardship as no remittance has come from him since his detention.

Learning of the family’s plight, local Trinamool Congress leaders, including Narayan Barman, extended support by providing essentials such as rice, pulses, oil, salt and eggs.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always stood by migrant workers. Gautam’s family was in severe distress, so “we reached out with food and essentials. Efforts are underway to secure his release, and we hope he will return home soon,” said Narayan Barman.