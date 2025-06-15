‘Bengal govt ready to extend full support for more industrial parks’

Kolkata: The Bengal government is prepared to extend full support for the development of more industrial parks in the state and is open to facilitating a defence-specific park as well, if there is sufficient demand. “We would like to work with you and hold round-table discussions to understand your specific requirements. We have already developed close to 200 industrial parks, including the leather park in Bantala, and a hosiery park in Howrah. We are also in the process of setting up a rubber park. There is scope for developing more such industrial parks and if there is demand, we can provide assistance in developing a defence-specific park,” said Rajesh Pandey, principal secretary of the state MSME and Textiles Department, while addressing a Defence MSME Manufacturers Forum organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Pandey added that in the last edition of the Bengal Global Business (BGBS) held in February, the state government had hosted a special session on Defence Manufacturing. “We are working with the Bengal Chamber and now we are coordinating with ICC also. Bengal intends to deepen collaboration with defence players and associations to create a dynamic vendor ecosystem,” he told leading players in the defence manufacturing sector present in the programme. He further pointed out that the Eastern Command, being the largest command of the Indian Army, is located in Bengal, which generates a consistent demand for components related to the defence sector. Apart from Pandey, the event featured distinguished speakers, including retired Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha; PR Hari, IN (Retd), chairman, National Expert Committee on Defence, Aerospace & Space and Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, ICC.