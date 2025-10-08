Bengal govt plans Rs 2.88 cr green firecracker manufacturing hubs

Kolkata: The Bengal government has initiated a plan to promote environment-friendly fireworks by setting up two green firecracker manufacturing clusters—one at Panchkhuri in West Midnapore and another at Banipur in North 24-Parganas.

The initiative, taken up through the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC), aims to encourage cleaner production practices and boost local employment in the small-scale manufacturing sector.

According to WBSIDC, the proposed cluster at Panchkhuri under Midnapore Sadar Block will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.47 crore, while the Banipur project has been pegged at Rs 1.40 crore—both inclusive of taxes. The completion period for each project is set at 12 months, with a defect liability period of five years.

Sources said the projects will be executed by resourceful contractors meeting the eligibility criteria laid down by WBSIDC. The clusters will house designated manufacturing and sales units exclusively for green crackers, which are designed to emit fewer pollutants and conform to environmental norms set by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

Officials said the move is part of a broader initiative to shift the state’s traditional firecracker industry—often criticised for its pollution levels—towards a more sustainable model. By setting up organised manufacturing hubs, the state hopes to provide safer working conditions, better infrastructure and formal market access to small manufacturers, many of whom currently operate in unregulated setups.

The green firecracker clusters are also expected to serve as model industrial zones where production processes will follow safety and environmental standards, reducing the risks of health hazards and accidents.

Once operational, these hubs are likely to generate local employment opportunities and support small entrepreneurs while ensuring compliance with national and state-level directives on pollution control.

WBSIDC officials said the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability and public health, especially ahead of festive seasons when firecracker demand peaks.