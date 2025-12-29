Bengal govt plans groundwater use survey in Jhargram

Kolkata: Following the Centre’s report flagging 10 blocks in West Bengal as ‘critical’ in terms of groundwater resources, the state government is planning an extensive, district-level survey of groundwater use in Jhargram to tighten regulation and oversight.

Sources said the Surface Water Investigation Division has initiated steps to engage an agency for survey and investigation work linked to the grant of permits for groundwater extraction under the West Bengal Ground Water Resources (Management, Control & Regulation) Act, 2005. The exercise will cover groundwater drawn for irrigation, industrial, commercial, domestic, infrastructure and mining purposes.

Officials indicated that the survey will involve systematic monitoring of groundwater levels at identified locations across Jhargram district, along with the collection and testing of water samples. The agency is expected to prepare a comprehensive assessment of groundwater availability and usage patterns, which will be used by authorities while deciding whether permissions for extraction should be granted, renewed, restricted or modified in specific areas. According to officials, the survey findings will feed into district-level decision-making on groundwater regulation, enabling authorities to assess local conditions before issuing or extending permits, rather than relying on uniform restrictions.

Jhargram, with its dependence on agriculture and growing infrastructure needs, relies heavily on groundwater, particularly during dry months. Officials said updated, district-specific data is essential to ensure extraction remains within permissible limits and does not undermine future water security. The initiative forms part of the state’s core sector programme on water resource management and reflects an attempt to strengthen regulation through monitoring and evidence-based decision-making, rather than imposing blanket restrictions, an official said.

The move has gained significance following data placed before Parliament by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti this year, which shows that West Bengal currently extracts around 45.6 per cent of its annually available groundwater resources. In its reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Centre had said that 10 blocks in the state have been categorised as ‘critical’, although none have been marked as over-exploited.

The Parliamentary reply stressed the need for close monitoring, regulation and recharge measures to prevent further stress on aquifers, while noting that groundwater management primarily falls within the domain of state governments. The Centre, it added, supports such efforts through technical guidance and funding.

As part of these measures, about 2.33 lakh water conservation and artificial recharge works have been completed in West Bengal over the past four years under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. In addition, the Central Ground Water Board has recommended the construction of around 42,000 rainwater harvesting and artificial recharge structures across the state to improve long-term groundwater availability.