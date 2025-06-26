Bengal govt not ‘obligated’ to match Centre’s DA rates: 6th Pay Commission report

Kolkata: The Sixth Pay Commission report has clearly stated that the Bengal government is not obligated to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) at Central government rates or based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

Point 12.4 on page 131, in the 197-page report, states that the state government can determine DA based on its financial capacity and is under no compulsion to match the Central government’s DA rates.

The Commission further mentioned that adherence to the AICPI is not mandatory while determining DA. Although the AICPI serves as a general indicator, the state is expected to determine DA based on its own economic realities and capabilities, which the commission considers both reasonable and logical.

This clarification reinforces the state government’s long-standing position regarding DA. For years, there has been widespread dissatisfaction among a section of state government employees over the disparity between the DA rates of the state and central governments.

The report assumes special significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court ordering the Bengal government to pay at least 25 per cent of the pending DA arrears by June 27. However, no official notification regarding this directive has been issued as of now.

It may be mentioned that the state government has said that the Sixth Pay Commission has been in effect since 2020 and that employees are currently being paid under a revised pay structure.

However, with mounting pressure to provide DA at central rates, the state appears to be using the commission’s recommendations to bolster

its position.

The state government had been directed by both the Assembly and the court to publish the report by July 1.

According to experts, the report may clarify the government’s stance but it is unlikely to resolve the ongoing legal and political controversy surrounding DA disbursement and compliance with the Supreme Court’s order.