‘Bengal govt not obligated to match Centre’s DA rates’

Kolkata: The Sixth Pay Commission report states that the Bengal government is not obligated to pay Dearness Allowance (DA) at Central government rates or follow the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). It also states that DA should be based on the state’s financial capacity. This supports the Bengal government’s stance amid pressure to match Central DA rates.

The clarification gains importance as the Supreme Court recently ordered the state to pay 25 per cent of pending DA arrears by June 27.

Experts believe the report reinforces the state’s position but may not resolve the ongoing legal and political debate over DA payments.