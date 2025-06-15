Bengal govt mulls special portal for silicosis-affected workers

Kolkata: In a significant step toward supporting workers affected by silicosis, the Bengal government has initiated the development of a dedicated digital portal aimed at streamlining relief, rehabilitation and treatment benefits.

Silicosis is lung disease caused by inhaling fine particles of silica dust over a long period. Silica is a natural mineral found in sand, rock and mineral ores.

Sources confirmed that an e-tender has been called for by Webel Technology Limited to develop the portal.

The upcoming portal will serve as a centralised system under the Labour department for processing applications from silicosis-affected individuals and their families. It will offer multiple online services, including form submission, document upload, identity verification and real-time

application tracking. The portal will also integrate with state treasury systems to ensure timely disbursement of financial benefits.

The system will be used by various government stakeholders including the office of the Labour Commissioner, Directorate of Factories, District Magistrates and ESI (MB), as well as beneficiaries.

Key features include role-based access, downloadable application forms, status reports and month-wise payment summaries. The system will also manage backlog cases and generate detailed reports on benefit distribution.

Labour department sources said that affected workers or their nominees will be able to apply for a range of support measures such as rehabilitation assistance, pensions, funeral aid, education support for children and marriage assistance for daughters.

The portal will facilitate digital verification of essential documents including Aadhar cards, diagnosis certificates and bank details. Once verified, applications will be routed through various levels of scrutiny and forwarded to the state’s financial management system for payment.

A Labour department official emphasised that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to delivering welfare benefits efficiently and transparently.

“This portal will make the silicosis relief process faster, more accessible, and accountable,” said the official.

The move comes amid rising concerns about occupational diseases in the unorganised sector.

It marks the beginning of a digital transformation in the administration of worker welfare in Bengal. Once implemented, the portal is expected to be a model for similar health and labour welfare programmes across India, said the official.