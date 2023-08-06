Bengal govt moves SC against Guv

Kolkata: The Bengal government moved the Supreme Court (SC) against Governor C V Ananda Bose who, the government alleged, has been acting beyond his constitutional obligations.



The matter has been accepted by the Supreme Court. Recently, state Education minister Bratya Basu criticised several decisions of the Governor relating to state universities, which he took bypassing the state government.

Referring to the Governor’s recent move to form the University Coordination Centre under the direct authority of the Governor’s House, Basu raised the question of whether the Governor can do it completely by bypassing the state government and the Education department.

Governor Bose recently inaugurated an “anti-corruption” cell at the Raj Bhavan and said it would give a “voice to the voiceless”.

The move was met with sharp criticism from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accused the Governor of “unnecessarily interfering with the affairs of the state government” and “parroting BJP’s diktat”.

Hitting out at the Governor for “opening one cell after another”, Banerjee on Wednesday said: “The Governor has opened a special cell against corruption. This is something the Raj Bhavan cannot do. We respect the Governor but he is opening one cell after another. He is unnecessarily interfering in the affairs of the state government. He (Bose) is bringing people from outside (Bengal). He has made a person belonging to Kerala the Vice-Chancellor of Aliah University here. The rule is that the state government sends three names (for the post of Vice-Chancellor in a state university) and the Governor selects one.”