Bengal govt floats nutrition plan for ‘high-risk’ children in 7 dists

Kolkata: In an effort to tackle severe child malnutrition, the West Bengal government has initiated a plan to distribute nutrition packets to children identified as suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in seven districts.

The Food & Supplies Department is learnt to have issued a tender inviting private agencies to carry out the supply and doorstep delivery of these specially prepared food packets.

The initiative targets some of the state’s most vulnerable regions, including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, and North 24-Parganas.

These districts have reported a high prevalence of SAM cases, particularly in rural and tribal belts, where access to adequate nutrition remains a long-standing challenge.

The agencies selected through the bidding process will be responsible for preparing, packaging and transporting food packets designed to meet the daily dietary needs of children diagnosed with SAM.

While the detailed contents of the food packets are not disclosed, sources said it mandates compliance with minimum nutritional standards, particularly for caloric and protein content.

Hygiene and food safety protocols need to be strictly followed throughout the supply chain. An official explained that the food packets will be delivered to designated project sites as identified by local authorities, with a focus on ensuring timely and uninterrupted access for the intended beneficiaries. The programme is expected to complement existing nutrition-related interventions led by the state and Central governments, particularly those implemented through child health and welfare schemes.

Officials from the Food & Supplies department have emphasised that this measure is part of a focused public health response to reduce malnutrition-related morbidity and mortality in children under five.

The state aims to strengthen grassroots-level interventions and improve health outcomes through direct, community-based support.

By addressing both logistical gaps and nutritional deficiencies, the state government is seeking to provide immediate relief to the most at-risk children and build long-term resilience against malnutrition in high-burden areas, an official stated.