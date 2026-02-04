Bengal govt extends Toto registration deadline till June 30

Kolkata: The state government has extended the deadline for registering e-rickshaws, popularly known as totos, till June 30, 2026. Around 2.5 lakh totos have been registered so far since the process began on October 15 last year.

A notification issued by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said the extension followed representations from various organisations and stakeholders seeking more time for enumeration and registration of e-rickshaws. “Considering the huge number of such vehicles expected to be enrolled or registered on the TTEN and VAHAN portals, it has been felt necessary to further extend the time limit for completion of the said enumeration and registration process,” the notification said.

The state Transport department’s drive to regularise unauthorised totos began on October 15 with the launch of the process for issuing Temporary TOTO Enrolment Numbers (TTEN).

The online registration aims to bring the growing number of unauthorised, locally assembled totos under a formal regulatory framework to improve road safety and traffic discipline. All totos purchased from unauthorised manufacturers are being issued a digitised TTEN along with a QR-coded sticker carrying details such as the owner’s name and address, area and route of operation, and other information.

The sticker must be displayed on the vehicle, while the details are uploaded to an online portal. Although the exact number of totos operating in the state remains uncertain, estimates suggest the figure is no less than 10 lakh.

“The registration process has been slow and, keeping this in mind, the deadline has been extended till June 30, 2026,” a Transport department official said.

Applicants are required to pay an enrolment and operational area authorisation fee of Rs 1,000 for six months. From the seventh month onwards, a fee of Rs 100 per month will be charged. Vehicles operating without a valid TTEN after the deadline will attract penalties.