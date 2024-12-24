‘Bengal govt disburses around Rs 968.94 cr, empowers over 6,45,000 Self-Help Groups’

Kolkata: Bengal has witnessed a “revolution” in the growth and empowerment of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), with the Mamata Banerjee government disbursing around Rs 968.94 crore to 6,45,960 SHGs, making them economically independent.

Around 11.8 lakh SHGs involving 1.2 crore women have already been formed, and funds of around Rs 2,901.63 crore have been provided to 2,71,152 SHGs under the Community Investment Fund (CIF). According to data, bank loans worth Rs 13,945.96 crore have also been disbursed to 6,65,034 SHGs across the state.

Under the “Jaago” scheme, the state government has been disbursing funds of Rs 5,000 to 10 lakh SHGs benefitting one crore women.

Data also said that around 1.16 students from 83,039 schools have been supplied with 2 sets of uniforms through SHGs. About 312 SHGs have been tagged with ICDS projects for supplying food materials. Around 50 Khadya Sathi units have been established. “Sristishree” outlets have been set up in 16 districts for the promotion of SHGs’ products.

According to the state government data, Rs 30 crore have been granted to 1,00,659 SHGs under the West Bengal Swarojgar Sahayak Prakalpa. The state has also been implementing ‘Swami Vivekananda Karmasansthan Prakalpa’.

Sabala Mela is being organised across the state so that the women from the SHGs can showcase their handicrafts and earn money. The state government has allocated funds of Rs 2.64 crore for organising 22 district-level and one state-level “Sabala Mela”.

Bengal had earlier already achieved the No. 1 rank in the formation of Self-Help Groups in the country. After coming to power in 2011, Banerjee had given special emphasis on the formation of Self-Help Groups.

Incidentally, the first ever (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Society) SARAS Mela in Darjeeling town and the 7th edition in the district recorded a sale of more than Rs 7 crore recently. The Mela was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 13 and continued till November 24.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’ also paid tribute to the farmers.

Under ‘Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana’ 70 lakh farmers received Rs 247 crore in claim settlement.

State government has increased expenditure in the agricultural sector from Rs 3029 crore to Rs 33655 crore, an increase by eleven times. Farmers’ income has increased three times under ‘Krishak Bandhu Scheme’. State has spent Rs 2762 crores for growing kharif crops and Rs 2772 crores for Rabi cultivation. Around 101 lakh farmers have been benefited. Under ‘Bangla Shorsha Bima Schene’ 70 lakh farmers received Rs 247 crores in claim settlement. State government has covered 12,861 hectares under micro irrigation. Since its inception, 1.7 lakh farmers have been benefitted under the scheme.