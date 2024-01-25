Bengal govt constitutes regional school service commission for GTA

Darjeeling: The Bengal government has constituted a seven-member Regional School Service Commission for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) region. A Regional SSC has been a long-standing demand for the recruitment of teachers in schools in the GTA region.



A notification issued by the School Education department, Secondary branch, dated January 24 states: “The Governor is pleased to appoint the following members of the Regional School Service Commission for the Hill region with immediate effect and shall remain valid upto 24.01.2028 or until further order whichever is earlier on usual terms and conditions.”

Bijay Rai, retired assistant master in-charge, West Bengal (Subordinate) Education Service has been appointed as chairman of the Commission. The others include Thendup Tshering Bhutia, retired WBCS officer, Tara Lohar Lepcha, retired associate professor, Dr Anuradha Rai, principal, Southfield College, Dr Samir Bal, principal of Kurseong College, Sangmu Lepcha, retired headmistress of Barnesberg Higher Secondary School and Nava Ratna Pradhan, retired principal of Scottish University Mission Institution, Kalimpong.

“The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) always engages and believes in realistic politics and not politics of emotion. The day the public elected us to the GTA, we have been working towards fulfilling all the assurances we had given during elections. Many have been translated into reality,” stated Anit Thapa, GTA Chief Executive.

He stated that he had raised this issue in each and every meeting with the state government. “Education has always been our priority. Without a Regional SSC there was no system by which teachers could be recruited to GTA schools. We have always been stressing on streamlining the system. It is a historic day. It is a major achievement for both the Hills and the BGPM,” added Thapa.