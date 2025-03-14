Bengal govt committed to welfare of farmers: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government has taken several initiatives for farmers of the state, and it will continue to work for their welfare.

The Trinamool Congress has been observing March 14 as ‘Krishak Divas’ every year in memory of the 14 farmers, who lost their lives in Nandigram during a fierce anti-land acquisition movement in 2007.

Banerjee, in a post on X, said farmers toil throughout the year, and “I applaud their hard work - they are our pride”.

“We try to do as much as we can for our farmer brothers and sisters of Bengal within our limited capacity. Financial assistance under the 'Krishakbandhu’ scheme, monetary help in the event of death while working, bearing the full cost of crop insurance premiums, financial assistance in case of natural calamities, purchasing paddy from farmers at a fair price to stop distress sale of crops, providing farmer pension, starting 186 'Kisan Mandis', providing free agricultural machinery - we have done everything,” she said.

The chief minister said the state government also launched the ‘Bangla Sashya Bima’ (Bengal Crop Insurance Project) in 2019.

“In the days to come, our government will continue to stand by our farmer friends in this manner,” Banerjee asserted.