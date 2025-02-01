Bengal govt bans 17 drugs produced by Pharma Impex

Kolkata: A day after the state Health department asked the saline manufacturing M/S Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd (Pharma Impex) to stop manufacturing saline, as many as 17 drugs produced by the same pharmacy have been banned.

A joint inspection was carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the state Drug Control Directorate for 3 days and then banned the use of 17 drugs.

The joint inspection by both organisations earlier found the unit was not conforming to certain standards of manufacturing and therefore it was asked to stop manufacturing saline. The joint team carried out an inspection at the unit of M/S Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd (Pharma Impex) in Baruipur and found gross deficiencies in Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) that covers areas including quality, pest-free environment, quality raw material, standard equipment, proper storage and trained manpower.

After the Midnapore Medical College incident, the state banned Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals from producing and supplying Ringer’s lactate and other drugs. After this, the majority of the saline in government hospitals was supplied by Pharma Impex.