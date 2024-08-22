Bengal govt accepts docs’ demand, removes 3 sr officials of RG Kar Hosp

Kolkata: The state Health department on Wednesday evening removed three senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, including the newly appointed principal, from their current positions and transferred them to other hospitals, accepting the demands of the protesting doctors who earlier in the day led a march to Swasthya Bhawan to place their demands.



Following the protesting doctors’ Swasthya Bhawan march, the state Health department acted promptly and transferred these senior officials of the RG Kar Medical College, including its current principal Dr Suhrita Paul, who will now act as principal Barasat Government Medical College. Dr Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay has been made the principal of RG Kar Hospital. Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay has been removed from the post of MSVP and will now act as Prof. Department of Physiology, RG Kar. Dr Saptarshi Chatterjee will now act as MSVP, RG Kar Hospital.

Dr Arunava Dutta Chowdhury who worked as Prof. Department of Chest Medicine has now been moved to Malda Medical College.

The state Health department has also removed Sandip Ghosh from the post of principal, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Ghosh is under investigation in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar. Ghosh was earlier the principal of RG Kar.