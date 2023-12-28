Bengal government to introduce waiver scheme for tax defaulters

Kolkata: The state government is introducing a unique ‘Waiver Scheme 2023-24’ offering a 100 per cent waiver of penalty accrued on taxes due till December 31, 2023 for a period of 60 days from January 1 till February 29, 2024.



As per estimates of the Transport department, there are around 12.5 lakh vehicles that have tax pending, or have not done certificate of fitness (CF) in due time, or have not renewed their permit.

“We are offering a two-month window for a complete waiver of penalty accrued on taxes. We will also offer a waiver of additional fees for not obtaining CF in due time and a waiver of penalty on delayed renewal/ issuance of permit 100 per cent, if paid between January 1 to January 30, 2024, and 80 per cent if paid between January 31, 2024, to February 29, 2024,” state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

The total fine along with dues is to the tune of Rs 4700 crore and the department will be offering a waiver of around Rs 2476 crore which brings the total dues down to Rs 2217 crore. Out of the 12.5 lakh vehicles that can avail facilities of the waiver scheme, goods vehicles account for 35 per cent. “We want vehicles, both private and commercial, to run on roads with valid documents to avoid hassles from the police or the motor vehicle inspectors. Imposition of fine is not our ultimate goal and we are hopeful of a day in near future when there will be end to fines,” Chakraborty said appealing to all vehicle owners both private and commercial to avail of this opportunity.

Saumitra Mohan, secretary of the Transport department said that there will be counters in the district level as well as online facilities for paying of taxes, issuance of CF or renewal of permit. The Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) have been asked to coordinate with the district magistrates and make a proper plan so that the taxpayers are not inconvenienced.

The department will soon go for wide-scale advertisements using banners and flexes. A detailed notification in this regard was issued by the state Transport department

on Thursday.