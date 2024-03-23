Bengal government submitted list of interim V-Cs to Governor: Min

KOLKATA: The state government submitted a list of interim Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) who can be appointed to state universities to Chancellor C V Ananda Bose after the latter sought for it and suggested discussions.



“However, no discussion took place thereafter,” state Higher Education minister Bratya Basu said on Saturday. He stressed that despite the state government’s goodwill, the appointment of V-Cs was not resolved due to the inaction of the Raj Bhavan. West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA) president Basu in a press conference said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Governor met for discussions.

“We had also met the Governor in the presence of the Attorney General. The Governor had expressed that he wants to change the interim V-Cs. For the same, he wanted a list from us and thereafter a discussion. We submitted it but nothing has happened so far,” Basu remarked. The senior advocate, representing the state government, submitted as per the law an interim V-C’s tenure should not exceed six months.

Justice Surya Kant had observed that the court is reluctant to allow acting V-Cs to continue without a competitive selection process.