Bengal government plans to revive Mayurakshi Cotton Mill

Kolkata: The state government will rejuvenate the Mayurakshi Cotton Mill in Birbhum and make it self-sustainable.

The decision was taken at the first board meeting held at Circuit House in Bolpur where the revival strategy was discussed in length.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed a committee for the mill’s revival. The board sat for the first time and discussed some probable strategies to make the cotton mill profitable,” said Chandranath Sinha, state MSME minister who is also Bolpur MLA.

Anubrata Mondal, TMC district president and the chairman of the mill and Bidhan Roy, district magistrate and other board members were present in the meeting.

Presently, the mill produces school uniforms. The possibility of making uniforms for inmates of the correctional homes in the state was also discussed.

“We will have to increase production of the mill and that will augment the earnings of the employees.

The revival proposals will be submitted to the Chief Minister and necessary action will be taken based on her advice,” said a Board member.