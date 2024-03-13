Bengal government increases salaries of ‘Shiksha Bandhus’ by about 40%

The state government has announced a hike in salary nearly by 40 per cent for those who work as ‘Shiksha Bandhus’ ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Cabinet minister Manas Bhunia on Wednesday announced the decision of the Mamata Banerjee government. During a state government employees’ federation press conference Bhunia said that the salary of the Sikhsabandhu was increased from Rs 5,954 to Rs 8,335 but was not implemented. Siksha Bandhus has been organising a movement for the hike for a long time. Bhunia said that the state Finance department has already sanctioned the hike. He also added that around 3,337 Siksha Bandhus are there in the state who will benefit from the decision.

They will get the hiked salary from April 1. He also said that Asha workers, civic volunteers, home guard, para teachers, village police, and auxiliary fire operators used to get an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh during retirement. Now they will get Rs 6 lakh during retirement. The decision has been taken by CM Mamata Banerjee, Bhunia said. Meanwhile, the Bengal government has already enhanced the ad-hoc bonus of the civic volunteers of both Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,300 per year, a finance department notification issued earlier this year said. Currently, there are around 1.2 lakh civic volunteers in the state, who double up in law and order duty along with traffic management