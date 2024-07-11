‘Bengal gets investment of over Rs 18K cr in 1st two months of 2024’

Kolkata: Bengal has received an unprecedented investment of more than Rs 18,000 crore in the first two months of 2024 in various segments like steel, aluminum, ductile iron, steel casting and steel processing breaking the state’s record in heavy industries in any year in last one decade, said the data available with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s emphasis on the ease of doing business and also on the conducive atmosphere for the industries has started yielding results. The Central government data reveal, the Bengal government had received an investment of Rs 16,261 crore only in the month of January that would create nearly around 5,000 employment. The sectors that directly benefited from investment in January are steel, aluminium, and sulphur. In February, the state got Rs 2,269 crore of investments in the sectors, including steel casting, industrial insulation, steel processing, clothing, ductile iron pipe, and railway carriage industries paving a job opportunity for over 11,000 people. Cumulatively, the total investments in the state in January and February reached up to worth Rs 18,530 crore.