Bengal Fruit and Food Festival to be held from August 9 to 11

Kolkata: State Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is celebrating “Bengal Fruit & Food Festival” from August 9 to 11 at Netaji Indoor Stadium to highlight exotic



fruits, regional produces and diverse culinary delights from Bengal. “The three day festival is being held in the absence of the traditional “Mango Mela” organised by this department in mid June. Due to enforcement of the model code of conduct during the Parliamentary election, 2024, “Mango Mela” could not be held in June which is considered as mango season,” said Arup Roy, state FPI&H minister.

The three-day extravaganza is expected to be a vibrant celebration of Bengal’s rich horticultural heritage and food diversity. The festival aims to showcase a plethora of exotic fruits alongside local favourites, offering visitors a delightful culinary experience.A significant portion of the stalls, 15 to be exact, have been allotted to the Horticulture Directorate and Food Processing Directorate jointly.

Here, visitors can expect a visual and educational journey through the horticultural marvels of various districts ranging from exotic fruits to indigenous vegetables, like dragon fruit, mushroom, Chandramallika, fruit syrup, dried mango etc. along with processed food like jam, jelly, pickles, cake, chocolate, canned pineapple and many more. It will accommodate processed food, spices and herbs, vegetables and fruit market, bank, dairy products, sweet, meat, ice cream, confectionery, restaurants. West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Limited under the state Self Help Group and Self Employment department, state Panchayat and Rural Development department, state Fisheries department, state Agricultural Marketing, state Consumer Affairs, state Animal Resources Development will also set up stalls in the three day festival.

Some other stalls (approx 30) will be hosted by commercial entities which will be selling foods, confectioneries and other commercial items.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for August 9, will witness the presence of eight ministers of various state departments.

Each stall will represent a facet of the region’s diverse heritage in rural development, agriculture and consumer welfare.