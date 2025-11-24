Bengal: Four more BLOs fall ill in past 2 days as SIR strain mounts

Kolkata: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process continues to take a serious toll on booth-level officers (BLOs) across Bengal, with four more officers falling ill over the past two days and being admitted to hospitals. The rising number of medical emergencies has intensified concerns over the mounting workload and stress faced by field officials.

On Saturday, Tanushree Haldar Naiya, a BLO from Rajpur–Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas, collapsed late at night at her workplace and was rushed to hospital. Sukdeb Das, a BLO from Katwa in East Burdwan, also fell ill the same morning after suffering acute chest pain during field verification. Both remain under medical supervision.

Two more incidents were reported from Murshidabad and North Dinajpur. In Jangipur, Murshidabad district, Kaushik Ghosh, a BLO, had to be hospitalised after collapsing during duty, his wife Anjana Ghosh told reporters. In North Bengal, Mostafa Kamal, a BLO from Islampur in North Dinajpur, was admitted to Islampur Hospital on Saturday after suddenly falling ill during the SIR exercise.

These cases add to a deeply troubling trend. Up to the time this report was being prepared, three BLOs had already died since the start of the SIR process and several others across multiple districts have been hospitalised. Workers allege that the constant field visits, extended hours and pressure to meet strict deadlines are leading to extreme physical and mental stress.

The repeated incidents have further fuelled statewide concerns over the execution of the SIR exercise. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission to halt what she described as a “hasty” and “inhumane” process, linking the growing number of deaths and illnesses to excessive workload and anxiety among BLOs. In response to the mounting cases, Governor CV Ananda Bose has called for a detailed investigation, stating that all concerns regarding the SIR process must be examined with urgency to safeguard the well-being of officials on the ground.