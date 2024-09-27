Bengal floods: Min rejects DVC staff donation to CM’s Relief Fund

Kolkata: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has appealed to its employees to donate one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for flood relief, showing solidarity with the victims who have been affected in the flood in south Bengal.



Meanwhile, state Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay who led an agitation by INTTUC unit of DVC at its office in Kolkata on Thursday made it clear that the proposed donation of one day’s salary of DVC employees will not be accepted in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Earlier, an appeal was made from a senior DVC official to the employees urging them to contribute a day’s salary for the well-being of the flood-affected victims. It was stated that those employees who are under the fold of income tax may donate the amount.

The money will be deducted through an automatic process from their month’s salary if they agree to pay the amount.

If any employee is unwilling to contribute, he/she will have to inform the officials through email that they will not contribute.

Bengal Chief Minister while touring the flood affected districts recently had held the DVC responsible for “man-made” floods in Bengal.

While speaking to reporters at Nabanna on Thursday, she reiterated that the flood was triggered by the DVC and it was a man-made disaster.

“This is a man-made flood. They planned to drown Bengal. I personally spoke to the DVC authorities. I spoke to Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkahnd at least thrice. The last time DVC released so much water was in 2009,” Banerjee told reporters while visiting Hooghly recently.