Bengal fixes potato MSP, reopens 19 tea gardens

Kolkata: The state Cabinet on Thursday approved the fixation of a minimum support price (MSP) per kg of potatoes as a precautionary step to prevent distress sales by farmers.

In another key development, the state has reopened 19 closed tea gardens in North Bengal over the past two months, bringing relief to more than 14,000 workers, Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak said after the Cabinet meeting.

With an abundant potato yield this season, farmers fear potential losses. They are apprehensive that if surplus stock gets spoiled due to inadequate storage or maintenance, the losses would be unavoidable.

“We have planned to purchase 12 lakh metric tons of potatoes directly from farmers at a price of Rs 9.50 per kg. After that, it will be released at various Sufal Bangla stalls and markets. Buyers can also buy potatoes at affordable prices,” said Pradip Majumdar, state Panchayat and Rural Development minister.

At least 8 lakh families in Bengal depend on potato farming for their livelihood, with Hooghly, Bankura, East Burdwan, and West Midnapore being the major cultivation hubs. Typically, 12 million tons of potatoes are grown on 5,000 hectares in the state. This year, production is expected to rise to 17–19 million tons.

Planting begins in the third week of February, with harvesting scheduled from mid-March to April.