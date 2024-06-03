MillenniumPost
Bengal: Final phase of LS polls sees late surge, reaches 76.80% turnout

BY SOUMITRA NANDI3 Jun 2024 5:38 PM GMT

Kolkata: The overall voter turnout for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 69.49 per cent by 5 pm which saw a significant spike of over 7 per cent in the last hour, reaching a total of 76.80 per cent.

The final phase covered a total of nine Parliamentary constituencies (PCs).

Basirhat Parliamentary Constituency registered the highest poll percentage of 84.31, a significant rise of nearly 8 per cent in the last hour. Mathurapur witnessed a voting percentage of 82.02 with an increase of nearly 8 per cent. Diamond Harbour also saw a sharp rise of nearly 8 per cent with 81.04.

Barasat’s final voting percentage was 80.13 while Jaynagar was 80.08 per cent.

Dum Dum’s final vote percentage was 73.81.

The last-hour spike was the highest in Barasat with a nearly 9 per cent rise in the final hour.

The final voter turnout for the by-elections in Baranagar held on Saturday was 73.18 per cent lower than that of the 2021 Assembly elections when the voter turnout was 73.63 per cent.

