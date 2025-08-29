‘Bengal Files misrepresenting, state’s history’

Kolkata: Without taking his name, the Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked “The Bengal Files” director Vivek Agnihotri for “misrepresenting” the history of Bengal and also for his attempt to malign Bengal.

She slammed the “controversial” director for misrepresenting Bengal’s history. “You have forgotten Bengal’s history. Partition occurred only in Bengal and Punjab. There is a Punjab in Pakistan also. These two states were divided out of jealousy. We were not born in 1946, and hence we are not responsible for what happened in 1946. Talk about today’s Bengal,” Banerjee added. The film appears to depict violence in connection with an alleged incident of 1946.

“Let us show today’s Bengal. Why are you talking about 1946? Where were you then? You were not even in your mother’s womb. I was also not even born then. Where did you get so much knowledge? They cannot be the trees of knowledge. Instead, their brains have become a desert,” Banerjee said addressing a rally of TMCP.

She once again lashed out at the makers of the Bollywood film Kesari Chapter 2 for allegedly misrepresenting Bengali revolutionary Khudiram Bose as “Khudiram Singh”. “The name of iconic freedom fighter Khudiram Bose was changed to Khudiram Singh. Where were you — Ram-Bam-Shyam, when Khudiram sang a song while going to the gallows? Your ancestors had acted as agents of the British who gave undertakings to get out of jails,” Banerjee attacked the BJP and also the Left, whom she always accuses of acting as the B-team of the saffron party.