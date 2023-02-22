Bengal eyes to double export of agri, horticulture & animal-based products

Bengal government has set a target of doubling the export of its agricultural, horticulture and animal-based products by 2030.

A major infrastructural revamp has been undertaken by the Agriculture Marketing department to achieve its goal.

The department has already come up with ‘Agriculture Export Policy 2022’ the purpose of which is to double the quantity of export by 2030 by promoting the exports of fresh as well as processed agricultural, horticultural products.

The West Bengal State Agricultural Marketing Board has introduced an online integrated electronic single platform permit (e-permit)

and unified license system for fast and hassle-free transactions of agricultural produce in the state.

A total of 2,35,676 e-permits have been generated so far. Fees are being collected through an online system and 4,696 new unified licenses have been generated online so far.

Around 18 markets from 15 districts have already been integrated with the Electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) and 61,128 numbers of stakeholders, including farmers and traders, have been registered. The volume of e-trading in the state stands at 35,155 metric tons with a value of Rs 65.84 crore since inception.

The Agricultural Marketing department has been declared as the nodal department for the scheme ‘Formation and Promotion of Farmers’ Producers’ organisation (FPOs). Around 232 Farmers’ Producers’ Organisations are being developed throughout the state for implementation of the scheme in collaboration with district administration.

The state government has already introduced the ‘Sufal Bangla’ project in 2014 to ensure remunerative prices to farmers and reasonable prices to consumers by way of eliminating middlemen from the agricultural marketing system.

It presently operates with 69 mobile vans, 2 hubs and 360 retail outlets across the state. The department has taken up development of commodity based markets such as organic hut at Rajarhat and also in East Midnapore.

Around 236 such schemes are going to be completed and 29 market areas are going to be developed with marketing infrastructure.