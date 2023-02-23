Bengal extends financial aid to mountaineer

West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Ltd (WBSCL) is extending financial assistance to mountaineer Piyali Basak from Chandannagar in Hooghly for her next expedition scheduled to commence on March 9.

Basak made history in May last year by becoming the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.

She had also tried the Mount Everest expedition in 2019 but inclement weather conditions forced her to return with still 400 metres to climb.

“We always vouch for women empowerment and our support to Piyali is part of our efforts in this direction,“ Tanmoy Ghosh, chairman of WBSCL said.

The financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh includes a special type of woollen suit made of birds’ feathers which will bear the logo of the state government with best wishes message.

The main activity of WBSCL, under the aegis of Self Help Group and Self Employment, is imparting training to the SHG members in various fields like tailoring, goatery, poultry, floriculture, hospitality management, handicrafts, jute crafts, food products, Computer application, mushroom cultivation, beautician, etc.

Talking to Millennium Post, Piyali expressed her gratitude to WBSCL for sponsoring the dress which will be required for her expedition to brave the extremely cold weather conditions.

“I will be scaling Makalu (8481m), the fifth highest mountain in the world and Annapurna (8091m) without oxygen,” she added.

In 2021, she scripted history by scaling the dangerous peak of Dhaulagiri (8167 m) without supplemental oxygen becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

She happens to be the youngest mountaineer in the world and the first from India to climb both the Seven Summits as well as Seven Volcanic Summits.

Piyali, a teacher of Kanailal Primary School, has scaled several peaks, including Mt. Tinchenkang (6010m), a peak in Sikkim Himalaya, Manaslu also known as Kutang which happens to be the eighth highest mountain in the world at 8,163 metres.