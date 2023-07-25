Bengal enrols 58 more young sports talents as civic volunteers

Kolkata: The state government has approved the enrolment of 58 more winners and runners-up participants in Jangalmahal Cup, Saikat Cup and Rangamati Sports Utsav as civic volunteers of special category. With this, the total number of such civic volunteer recruitments from out of successful young sports talents has come upto 4,324.



This news was shared by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through her Twitter handle on Tuesday: “I am happy to announce that the State Govt. has now approved the enrolment of 58 more winners and runners-up participants in Jangalmahal Cup, Saikat Cup and Rangamati Sports Utsav as Civic Volunteers of Special Category and thus, the total number of such Civic Volunteer recruitments from out of successful young sports talents has come upto 4,324. GoWB will continue its endeavour to encourage sporting talent among the youth of our state and in providing them with foundations for good careers,” she tweeted.

Since 2016-17, the state government has been organising various sports events to encourage sports activities among the younger generation in general, and those belonging from far-flung areas in particular.

The state has also notified a policy for the enrolment of all the winners and runners-up participants in these sports events as civic volunteers of a special category by placing them in the common list of civic volunteers. This policy is not only helping the young generation to take up sports activities but also providing them with employment opportunities in rural areas. Under the policy, since 2016-17, 4,266 winners and runners-up participants have been enrolled in these sports events as civic volunteers of special category.

The state government will continue its endeavour to encourage sporting talent among the youth of our state and in providing them with foundations for good careers.

Jangal Mahal Cup, Saikat Cup and Rangamati Sports Utsav, Himal Terai Dooars Sports Festival, Sunderban Cup, Khet- Nodi Utsav, Cooch Behar Cup and Jaltarang Sports Festival are the various sports events being organised by the state government since 2016-17.