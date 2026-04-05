Bengal elections: BJP releases fifth candidate list in five seats

Kolkata: The BJP, on Saturday evening, released its fifth list of candidates, announcing candidates for 5 seats in Bengal.



The saffron party also changed its candidates for three constituencies — Basirhat North, Bishnupur, and Behala East after facing strong protests.

According to the fifth list, veteran BJP worker Anindya

Raju Bandyopadhyay has been fielded from Madhyamgram. His nomination has drawn attention, as he has largely

remained out of the spotlight since the 2021 Assembly election.

The other candidates announced in this phase are Taraknath Chattopadhyay from Krishnanagar North, Anupam

Biswas from Kalyani, Sourav Sikdar from Dumdum North, Anindya Raju Bandyopadhyay from North Dum Dum and Rudraprasad Bandyopadhyay from Uluberia East.

The changed candidates include Kaushik Siddhartha from Basirhat North, Abhijit Sardar from Bishnupur and Sankar Sikdar from Behala East. BJP is yet to field its nominee from the Kolkata Port seat.