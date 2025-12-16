Bengal: Draft voter list to be published today

Kolkata: The Election Commission has asked all electors in West Bengal to verify their names in the draft electoral roll, scheduled for official publication on Tuesday.

The draft list will be available on the ECI and West Bengal CEO websites, as well as through the ECINET app and BLOs. Names of voters who submitted signed enumeration forms will be included, while deceased, permanently shifted, untraceable, duplicate voters and those who did not submit forms have been excluded.

As a result, about 7.08 crore names will feature in the draft roll, against over 7.66 crore electors earlier. Nearly two crore voters may be summoned during hearings due to discrepancies.