Bengal doesn’t believe in divisions, let’s make our hearts colourful: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, emphasised the significance of celebrating all festivals together, promoting a message of communal harmony.

She made these remarks while attending the ‘Dolyatra & Holi Milan Utsav’ organized by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.

She highlighted that everyone should practice their religion freely without being influenced by others. Moreover, without naming any party, Banerjee stated that while some were attempting to create unrest in the state, they would not succeed, as people of all religions in Bengal coexist in harmony.

“Never pay any heed if anybody speaks against another. Some people come here for a day to trigger quarrels. Bengal’s tradition does not believe in creating divisions. Let us all make our hearts colourful. People from all regions stay happily here. We don’t want any quarrel here. It is our duty to keep Bengal happy and healthy, otherwise the country cannot prosper,” Banerjee said.

Wednesday’s Holi Utsav event was marked by vibrant celebrations, colours, and cultural performances. Banerjee celebrated the upcoming festivals of Dol and Holi by shaking a leg at a cultural programme. She was also spotted trying her hand at dandiya and later joined a group performing bhangra to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Tara Ra Ra’.

The chief minister also said Bengal is a gateway for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, and the state is politically significant for that reason. “Bengal is the gateway of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Geographically and politically, it’s very important. We love each other. We want peace. If Bengal remains fine, then India does,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also greeted all the people of Bengal a

‘happy holi’.

She said that earlier she used to attend Holi Utsav organised by others. This is the first time she directed the KMC to organise a Holi Utsav in collaboration with the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

The Chief Minister also announced that from next year, the Holi festival will be organised at Netaji Indoor Stadium so that more people can be accommodated.