Bengal creates 20% add’l posts for 9 state constituted services

Kolkata: The Finance Department on Thursday issued a notification implementing the decision taken at the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to create 20 per cent additional posts in different pay levels for nine State Constituted Services.

Nabanna sources said the decision followed consultations with 46 departments to fast-track senior postings and address long-pending promotion delays and service disparities. According to the memorandum issued by the Audit wing of the Finance Department, 20 per cent additional posts have been created at ROPA 2019 Pay Level 21.

The biggest increase is in the Commercial Taxes wing under the West Bengal Revenue Service with 86 new posts, followed by 24 in the Excise Directorate, 11 in Stamp and Registration, and six in Agricultural Income Tax. Additional posts have also been created in Audit and Accounts (50), Co-operative and Labour Services (16 each), Food and Supplies (14), Legal Service (13), and Employment Service (11).

At Pay Level 24, posts have similarly been increased by 20 per cent across Revenue Service, Audit and Accounts, and other services in proportion to existing strength. In addition, 30 per cent (seven posts) have been created at Pay Level 19 under services attached to the Information and Cultural Affairs Department. Six additional Joint Secretary-level posts have been created at Pay Level 21 in the West Bengal Secretariat Service.

The Cabinet also gave in-principle approval to extend similar benefits to other State Constituted Services, with a directive stating that services under other departments will receive the benefit in phases.

All notifications clarify that while additional posts are being created, overall cadre strength will remain unchanged. Cadre-controlling authorities will make adjustments as scheduled, and departments must issue final operational guidelines within 15 days.