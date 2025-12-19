Bengal conclave draws big-ticket investments across sectors

Kolkata: The West Bengal government’s Business and Industry Conclave on Wednesday drew a series of major investment proposals, providing a significant boost to the state’s industrial landscape.

The highlight of the conclave was a major announcement by the RP–Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group. Chairman Sanjiv Goenka pledged fresh investments worth Rs 15,800 crore. Of this, Rs 12,000 crore has been earmarked for a 5,000 MWh battery energy storage project—the first of its kind in the country—which aims to source at least 50 per cent of Kolkata’s electricity from renewable energy once operational. Goenka also announced investments in education and healthcare, including plans to set up a world-class hospital by 2026 at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri announced additional investments worth several crores in West Bengal over the next few years. He said a state-of-the-art personal care products manufacturing facility in Uluberia, Howrah, would become operational soon. ITC also plans to expand its presence in the agriculture and tourism sectors in the state.

The revival of Bengal’s heavy industry was highlighted by Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman of Titagarh Wagons. He said that with state government support, the company is on course to become Asia’s largest manufacturer of passenger trains and metro coaches outside China.

“We have set a target of manufacturing 1,000 Metro and Vande Bharat coaches annually,” Chowdhary said. He also announced the commencement of warship manufacturing for the Navy at a new shipyard in Falta.

These initiatives are expected to generate business worth Rs 6,000–Rs 8,000 crore for the state’s MSME sector and create substantial employment.

The JK Group, through its director Chaitanya Hari Singhania, announced the establishment of two new JK Foods plants—dairy and potato processing—in Kharagpur, along with the acquisition of a packaging unit in Uluberia. The projects are expected to benefit around 18,000 farmers.

Frankfurt-based KfW Group announced the expansion of its existing solar PV plant at Goaltore by an additional 100 MW. Mehul Mohanka, Managing Director of Tega Industries, announced a Rs 175 crore investment for a mining equipment manufacturing facility in Kalyani.

Harshavardhan Neotia of the Ambuja Neotia Group assured continued investments in education, healthcare and hospitality. Noting that the group has invested Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal over the last 15 years, he outlined plans to expand Neotia University, build 10 new hotels, and establish hospitals in Durgapur and New Town.

JSW Energy announced investments of Rs 40,000 crore over the next few years and revealed plans to enter terminal operations, while UltraTech Cement announced a Rs 600 crore investment for setting up a cement plant at Jhargram.

Several other investment proposals were also announced during the conclave.