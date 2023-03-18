Bengal committed to industrialisation, creating jobs: Mayor

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, Mayor and state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister on Saturday at the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Oriental Chamber of Commerce (OCC) said that the state government is committed to the development of industries and employment opportunities.



“In the first five years of coming to power, we did infrastructure development, in the next five years, we created social infrastructure to uplift the society and in these five years, we are committed to industrialisation and employment opportunities. Government is also open to ideas,” Hakim said.

The Mayor also said that the state government has also supported its leather sector by the establishment of Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC) which is, according to him, Asia’s largest integrated leather complex that will promote the economy and create jobs. Shashi Panja, the state Industry, Commerce and Enterprises minister reiterated that Bengal means Business. She also stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has clearly laid out the land policies.

The 90th General Meeting of OCC discussed the Green City Mission, Public Private Partnership for the upcoming initiatives of the KMC and state government to reshape the state’s economy. Key initiatives that have been taken to create investment opportunities in the state were also discussed. Along with the state ministers, the event took place in presence of Consul General of the United States of America Melinda Pavek, Acting Consul General of the UK Peter Cook and Member Secretary of Pollution Control Board Rajesh Kumar, amongst other dignitaries.