Bengal cold storage body urges state to come out with mechanism for interstate mvmt of potatoes

Kolkata: The West Bengal Cold Storage Association on Tuesday appealed to the state government to come out with a mechanism for interstate movement of potatoes in the backdrop of a complete ban imposed on such movement. The Association claimed that the existing stock in the storages will not be cleared if the export window is not opened and will lead to distress sales and spoilage, devastating both the potato growers and the rural economy.

“The ban on interstate potato movement from November 28 is causing irreparable damage to the cold storage industry in Bengal. The cold storages in South Bengal, particularly in Bankura, Midnapore and parts of Burdwan and Hooghly, are facing the full brunt of this decision. With large stocks of potatoes lying unused, farmers, especially small and medium-sized ones, are left with no recourse. The cold storage industry is already facing a challenge with low occupancy rates and this restriction is further exacerbating the crisis. If these stocks are not cleared, it will lead to distress sales and spoilage, devastating both the potato growers and the rural economy,” said Subhajit Saha, vice-president of the Association.

He pointed out that the potato varieties primarily consumed within Bengal are Jyoti and Chandramukhi, while other varieties grown in areas such as Bankura, Midnapore, parts of Bardhaman (Guskara block) and Hooghly (Goghat block) are typically traded in neighbouring states.

“This ban has caused a massive disruption in these regions, where large stocks of potatoes are now being held in cold storage units, threatening to go unsold before the new crop arrives at the end of December 2024.” he added. Saha said that 4.10 metric tonnes of potato is still in the cold storages with the state setting a December 31 deadline for emptying the storages. The Association also demanded the state to purchase the existing stock, if they are strict on disallowing interstate movement.