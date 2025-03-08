Bengal CM Mamata urges all to treat women as equals

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said women should be treated as equals, not as goddesses. She made the remark on the occasion of International Women's Day. "There should never be just one day dedicated to women, for every single day belongs to every woman. Every woman owns the strength and power to shape her world, every day. I urge all my mothers and sisters—there has never been a better time to recognize the depth of your strength," she posted on X. "We are not weaker than anyone, nor are we inferior. Beyond physical strength, it is our inner resilience, the courage to stand tall, and the resolve to fight back that determine how far we can go and how quickly we can win the battles ahead," she added.

Banerjee called for a world of equality where everyone, regardless of gender, has the right to succeed and make a difference. "We believe in a world of equality, where each person—no matter their gender—has the right to soar. Find your wings, and together, we will conquer the skies. This world is ours, all of us, from every walk of life," she added. "On this Women’s Day, let us not elevate women as goddesses or deities, but celebrate women as equals—human beings with inherent rights. Let us honor this day as a reminder that every day belongs to everyone, and all people, irrespective of gender, deserve to be seen, heard, and respected," she said.