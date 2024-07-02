Bengal CM Mamata condoles death in Hathras stampede

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the stampede at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in which over 50 people were killed.



She extended condolences to the family members of those killed in the mishap.

"Just now learnt that in a sad incident of stampede, at least 27 devotees (including 23 women and 3 children) have succumbed to death at Hathras, UP. My heart goes out to their family members. Sincere condolences to the bereaved kins," Banerjee posted on X.

The number of deaths, however, later increased from 27 to more than 50 in the stampede at a religious event in Hathras.