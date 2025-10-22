Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee prays for President Droupadi Murmu's long life after Kerala incident

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed relief that President Droupadi Murmu narrowly escaped a major accident during her visit to Kerala earlier in the day, and prayed for her long and healthy life. "Thank God that our President Droupadi Murmu ji could avert a major accident today morning during her visit to Kerala. Pray for her long and healthy life," Banerjee posted on X. Banerjee's post came amidst messages of concern and good wishes from across the political spectrum for the President's safety and well-being. The wheels of the helicopter which carried President Droupadi Murmu for her Sabarimala visit got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam here when it landed on Wednesday morning.