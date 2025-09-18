Bengal CM asks ministers to stay alert during Durga Puja festivities

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed her cabinet colleagues to remain alert and cautious during Durga Puja festivities and keep a check on any attempts to disrupt the law and order in the state, an official said.

The CM gave the instructions after a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat, he said.

"The CM told ministers to remain alert during the upcoming Durga Puja festival starting next week. She directed them to keep an eye on the law and order and negate any form of attempts to disrupt peace here during the period," he added.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved several key proposals, including the transfer of 200 acres to the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) for the development of the Tajpur-Dankuni-Raghunathpur economic corridor, he said.

"The proposed corridor project will open up massive employment opportunities across districts and provide a major boost to industrial growth in the state. The land allocation marks one of the initial steps towards shaping the corridor as a hub for trade and connectivity," he said.

It also gave its approval to accord industry status to the logistics sector, a move aimed at attracting investment and streamlining business operations, the offical said.

Incidentally, tourism had earlier been given industry status, and the state government believed extending similar recognition to logistics would help the state position itself as a competitive destination for industrial and commercial activity.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to fill 15 vacant posts under the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

"The appointments are expected to strengthen the functioning of the civic and development body, which oversees infrastructure and planning in Newtown," he stated.