Bengal clinches 2nd place in foreign tourist arrivals nationwide

Kolkata: Bengal has emerged as one of the most favoured international tourist destinations in India, climbing to the second position in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hailed the state’s rise, citing newly-released data from the India Tourism Data Compendium 2025.

“Proud to share that West Bengal has emerged as one of the most favoured international tourist destinations in the country, and has achieved another great milestone. In the recently released India Tourism Data Compendium 2025 by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, West Bengal has attracted the 2nd highest foreign tourist footfall in the country,” Banerjee wrote on X.

The report states that Bengal welcomed 3.12 million foreign visitors in 2023–24, accounting for 14.92 per cent of India’s total FTAs. Maharashtra topped the national list with 3.70 million arrivals. BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat reported 2.27 million FTAs each.

India recorded 2,948.19 million domestic tourist visits in 2024, a 17.51 per cent rise from 2,508.82 million the previous year. Foreign tourist visits across the country increased to 20.94 million in 2024, up 8.84 per cent from 19.24 million in 2023. Banerjee attributed Bengal’s growth in tourist inflow to post-pandemic revival measures and the state’s focus on diversifying tourism offerings, including festival tourism, religious tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism.

Welcoming both domestic and international travellers to “the sweetest part of India,” the Chief Minister urged visitors to explore the state’s culture, heritage and natural beauty. She also thanked tourism stakeholders for their role in achieving the milestone.