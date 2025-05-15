Bengal clears decks for 10 industrial plots, to attract Rs 25K cr investment

Kolkata: In a major push to boost industrial growth and employment, addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government, on Wednesday, approved the allocation of 10 industrial plots, spanning approximately 2,515 acres, for the establishment of steel and other industries. The initiative, cleared during a Cabinet meeting, is expected to draw investments worth Rs 25,000 crore and generate around 70,000 jobs.

Alongside this, the government also announced a temporary monthly financial allowance under the West Bengal Livelihood and Social Security Interim Scheme for Group C and D employees whose appointments were terminated by the Supreme Court in the teachers’ recruitment case. It scheme will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Cabinet meeting said that 10 industrial plots which will be handed over to the companies will also create job opportunities for around 70,000 people.

“We have set up many industrial parks including Raghunathpur in Purulia, Durgapur and Panagarh in West Burdwan. We have decided to allot 10 such parks for setting up various industries, mostly steel. There will be an investment of Rs 25,000 crore and 70,000 direct or indirect employment would be created,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also said that her government would hand over one acre land at free of cost to the private players for setting up “shopping malls” in 23 districts and two floors of these buildings will have to be given to the MSME artisans to showcase and sell their handicrafts.

“On Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, we have already given clearance for 11 places and the remaining 12 places are in the process.

They may be given clearance during the next Cabinet meeting. The places which have been given clearance are Purulia, Darjeeling, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Musrhidabad, West Midnapore and North Dinajpur. Bengal is number 1 in MSME and there are 90 lakh units. Around 1.40 crore people work in this sector. More employment opportunities will be created in the districts,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also announced an interim financial assistance for the group C & D employees who lost jobs.

“The Group-C and Group-D workers are struggling to manage family expenses as their salaries have been withheld due to the pending court case. We have filed a review application and will follow court orders accordingly. In the meanwhile, how will these households survive? This is why with the approval of the state cabinet today, we have formulated the West Bengal Livelihood and Social Security Interim Scheme under the West Bengal Labour Department. Through this, these workers will get a financial allowance, applicable from April 1, 2025. Group-C workers will get Rs 25,000 and Group-D workers will get Rs 20,000 till the time no [court] decision is finalised...”

During the cabinet meeting, it was also decided that an “International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural Park”, a park with international standards would be set up on the PPP model on 25 acre of land in New Town.

Meanwhile, Banerjee’s party will hold rallies on Saturday and Sunday from 3 - 5 pm in every block and ward (urban areas) to pay respects to the jawans and extend condolences towards the families of those bravehearts who laid down their lives for the motherland.

The Chief Minister also announced that she would undertake a tour to north Bengal. On May 19, she will be attending a business synergy and a public distribution programme on May 20. There will also be a district administrative meeting on May 21.